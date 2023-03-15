Sign up
Photo 4137
Leave me alone
There was quite a contretempts after I took this with 3 male mallards having a go at one while the female was standing on the bank watching. I know it's spring but there's no need to fall out!
I took this in Priory Country Park this morning as we finally got to have a bit of a walk but I'm still coughing but thankfully not Covid.
Thank you for getting my photo of my lovely mother on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
NIKON D500
Taken
15th March 2023 11:04am
Tags
ducks
birds
waterfowl
priory-country-park
Dawn
ace
Haha so cute
March 15th, 2023
