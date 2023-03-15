Previous
Leave me alone by rosiekind
Photo 4137

Leave me alone

There was quite a contretempts after I took this with 3 male mallards having a go at one while the female was standing on the bank watching. I know it's spring but there's no need to fall out!

I took this in Priory Country Park this morning as we finally got to have a bit of a walk but I'm still coughing but thankfully not Covid.

Thank you for getting my photo of my lovely mother on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Dawn ace
Haha so cute
March 15th, 2023  
