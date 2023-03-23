Spring has sprung

The rockery outside our front door is looking it's best at the moment. It always looks lovely in spring and the hyacinths really cheer me up with their beautiful colours.



I have been to the hospital this morning to have a cortisone injection into my knee. It was done under ultrasound which showed that I didn't need the fluid drained. It was the tissues that had been so inflamed causing the swelling. Because I have been allergic to a dye used when I had an investigation into my dodgy heart, I couldn't have a local anaesthetic but it wasn't too bad. Hopefully, my knee will behave better as I am fed up of the pain and now have sciatica to accompany it. I told the chap who did it that I need a new body!!



