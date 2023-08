Guarding his wife

This is a filler as it has not stopped raining today and it's predicted to continue to well into the night. I took this photo in 2019 when I went on a safari trip to the Massai Mara. It was such a fantastic trip and I would love to go again. We got so close to wildlife and we were so well looked after at the camp we stayed at.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.