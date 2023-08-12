The yellow rose of Texas

I couldn't help but think of the song that I heard when I was a little girl when I saw this lovely yellow rose in my garden.



"The Yellow Rose of Texas" is a traditional American folk song dating back to at least the 1850s. Members of the Western Writers of America chose it as one of the Top 100 Western songs of all time.[1] Many versions of the song have been recorded, the most popular of which was by Mitch Miller, whose version reached No. 1 in the United States in 1955. The song reached No. 2 in the UK charts which is probably why I heard it quite a bit as a child.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.



