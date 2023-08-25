Previous
Great tit by rosiekind
Great tit

This is a photo taken a couple of days ago. I love to see the birds in my garden although they haven’t been as frequent as usual. I suspect it’s because there are lots of berries in the hedgerows now.

Thank you for getting Bas on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

