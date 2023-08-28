Previous
Flowers from my garden by rosiekind
Photo 4303

Flowers from my garden

I took my macro lens out into the garden and photographed the flowers. I haven't used that lens for ages so it was good to give it an outing.

Thank you for getting my robins on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1178% complete

gloria jones ace
So pretty!
August 28th, 2023  
