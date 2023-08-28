Sign up
Previous
Photo 4303
Flowers from my garden
I took my macro lens out into the garden and photographed the flowers. I haven't used that lens for ages so it was good to give it an outing.
Thank you for getting my robins on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
1
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10298
photos
169
followers
53
following
1178% complete
View this month »
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
geranium
,
pansy
,
dahlias
gloria jones
ace
So pretty!
August 28th, 2023
