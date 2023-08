Two of a kind cropped and framed (2020-08-27T14_15_02.565)

I can't remember how long ago I took this but as I haven't been out walking I haven't really got anything else to post. These beautiful robins must be a pair because they don't usually let another one join them. They are sitting on our sundial which is where I used to put their food every day.



