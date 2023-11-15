Sign up
Photo 4382
Nicely framed
I thought the blue tit was nicely framed between the twigs that I have in the vegetable plot. The birds tend to settle there when they are waiting their turn at the feeders.
Thank you for getting all 3 of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10421
photos
166
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
15th November 2023 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
blue-tit
