What have you got there Dad? by rosiekind
Photo 4383

What have you got there Dad?

This is a filler as I have had a very busy day. First I went to see my very good friend and then it was straight to the hairdresser. I got caught up in terrible traffic at 4.30 before coming home to cook dinner. Then it was off to our Neighbourhood Watch group and I have just got back. I have another busy day tomorrow as I have my Diabetic Prevention group followed by the weekly shop for food and I have to pick up my medication from the doctor. Hopefully I will have some free time tomorrow afternoon.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Rosie Kind

John Falconer ace
Nice shot.
November 16th, 2023  
