What have you got there Dad?

This is a filler as I have had a very busy day. First I went to see my very good friend and then it was straight to the hairdresser. I got caught up in terrible traffic at 4.30 before coming home to cook dinner. Then it was off to our Neighbourhood Watch group and I have just got back. I have another busy day tomorrow as I have my Diabetic Prevention group followed by the weekly shop for food and I have to pick up my medication from the doctor. Hopefully I will have some free time tomorrow afternoon.



