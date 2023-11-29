Sign up
Previous
Photo 4396
Well he got what he came for
The birds love sunflower hearts and visit the feeders every day. I like to know that they are well fed as it's cold and frosty at the moment so they need good food to keep warm. Just like us really!
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
27th November 2023 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
great-tit
