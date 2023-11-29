Previous
Well he got what he came for by rosiekind
Photo 4396

Well he got what he came for

The birds love sunflower hearts and visit the feeders every day. I like to know that they are well fed as it's cold and frosty at the moment so they need good food to keep warm. Just like us really!

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1204% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise