Cheeky little coal tit by rosiekind
Photo 4427

Cheeky little coal tit

They are such lovely little birds and this one kept visiting the feeders today.

Thank you for getting yesterday's chaffinch on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
