Inquisitive robin by rosiekind
Inquisitive robin

Another filler as the weather is very very wet and storm force winds. It would be impossible to take photos under these conditions.

I thought this robin looked rather inquisitive as he stood looking. Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Rosie Kind

I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
