Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4429
Enjoying the sunshine
A walk around Priory Country Park this morning was lovely in the sunshine and these ducks looked very happy. What a change from yesterday! However, it is predicted to rain again here later.
Thank you for getting yesterday's robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10491
photos
164
followers
54
following
1213% complete
View this month »
4422
4423
4424
4425
4426
4427
4428
4429
Latest from all albums
4424
4425
4426
3503
4427
4428
3504
4429
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
3rd January 2024 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
waterfowl
,
mallard-ducks
,
priory-country-park
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close