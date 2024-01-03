Previous
Enjoying the sunshine by rosiekind
Photo 4429

Enjoying the sunshine

A walk around Priory Country Park this morning was lovely in the sunshine and these ducks looked very happy. What a change from yesterday! However, it is predicted to rain again here later.

Thank you for getting yesterday's robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
3rd January 2024

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
