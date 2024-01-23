Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4449
Bas having fun
The weather is absolutely awful so I haven't been out walking. Rain, rain and more rain! I decided to take a photo of Bas with my phone instead.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10520
photos
164
followers
54
following
1218% complete
View this month »
4442
4443
4444
4445
4446
4447
4448
4449
Latest from all albums
4444
4445
3511
4446
4447
4448
3512
4449
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
23rd January 2024 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
cockatoo
,
bas
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close