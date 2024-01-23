Previous
Bas having fun by rosiekind
Photo 4449

Bas having fun

The weather is absolutely awful so I haven't been out walking. Rain, rain and more rain! I decided to take a photo of Bas with my phone instead.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
23rd January 2024

Rosie Kind

