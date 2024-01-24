Previous
Look who I saw today by rosiekind
Look who I saw today

I went for a good walk along Wood Lane this morning and I saw 7 muntjacs in a field. This is just 3 of them chilling out in the farmers field.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos of our lovely cockatoo Bas on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

