Hello little robin

Today has been a funny day because I was meeting my friend Sarah to go and photograph some waxwings but they had disappeared so we decided to drive over to Hemel to see the kingfishers who didn't appear!



Anyway, we then went to Wex where I bought myself a 180-600mm lens but when I got it home I couldn't attach it to my camera because the end cover would not come off! How frustrating is that!



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.