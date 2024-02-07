Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4464
A beakful
This starling was filling his boots today. They do love suet balls. I haven't got a lot of time as I am off to see previous work mates at an NHS fellowship meeting.
Thank you for getting yesterday's blue tits on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10545
photos
160
followers
53
following
1223% complete
View this month »
4457
4458
4459
4460
4461
4462
4463
4464
Latest from all albums
4460
3520
4461
4462
3521
4463
3522
4464
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
7th February 2024 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
starling
John Falconer
ace
Great shot.
February 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close