Previous
A beakful by rosiekind
Photo 4464

A beakful

This starling was filling his boots today. They do love suet balls. I haven't got a lot of time as I am off to see previous work mates at an NHS fellowship meeting.

Thank you for getting yesterday's blue tits on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1223% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great shot.
February 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise