Sticky beak

This starling has been munching the suet balls and mealworms. In fact there have been several starlings munching the bird food.



Today an order of a peanut butter feeder was delivered so I am wondering how long it will take for the birds to get used to it and tuck in. I hope they like it. I think it's mainly designed for blue tits and small birds so maybe they will be able to eat in peace.



