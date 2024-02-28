Sign up
Previous
Photo 4485
Looking up
I don’t know what Squizzer was looking at but I think he was being rather inquisitive. Taken through the kitchen window as usual.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
28th February 2024 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
squizzer
