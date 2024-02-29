Previous
Stepping out by rosiekind
Stepping out

I don't very often see a grey wagtail so I was pleased to see this one when I went to Gadespring this morning. Despite the rain, we saw quite a few birds.

Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of Squizzer on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.

29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1229% complete

