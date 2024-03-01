Sign up
Previous
Photo 4487
Robbie
I love how Robbie sings to me each day. He was sitting in his favourite laurel tree in the garden.
Thank you for getting 2 of my photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10586
photos
157
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
1st March 2024 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
robin
,
robbie
