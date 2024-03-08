Sign up
Previous
Photo 4494
Camelia
This lovely Camelia is growing in a large tub outside my kitchen window and as usual it looks really lovely. There are lots of buds so it will look even better when they all come out.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
4487
4488
4489
4490
4491
4492
4493
4494
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
garden
,
camelia
