Previous
Today's kingfisher by rosiekind
Photo 4500

Today's kingfisher

I have had a lovely morning photographing these gorgeous birds and I was lucky enough to get both Mr Kingfisher and his wife. I will post his wife in my Bits & Bobs album.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1232% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Beautifully caught
March 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise