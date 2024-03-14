Sign up
Photo 4500
Photo 4500
Today's kingfisher
I have had a lovely morning photographing these gorgeous birds and I was lucky enough to get both Mr Kingfisher and his wife. I will post his wife in my Bits & Bobs album.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
1
1
Tags
bird
,
male
,
kingfisher
,
gadespring
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautifully caught
March 14th, 2024
