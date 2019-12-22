Sign up
Photo 2450
anigif Enjoying the water
I always enjoy watching the dogs at Priory enjoying playing in the lake. The lake is pretty flooded at the moment but it didn't stop this labrador having fun.
22nd December 2019
22nd Dec 19
1
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7533
photos
242
followers
54
following
2443
2444
2445
2446
2447
2448
2449
2450
1718
2448
2957
1719
2449
2958
2450
2959
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Tags
dog
,
animal
,
lake
,
priory
Monica
Nice to see him enjoying himself!
December 22nd, 2019
