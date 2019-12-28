Sign up
Photo 2453
Perching great tit
I can't believe that we are nearly through another year. They go so fast! It's always lovely to see the birds and I must remind Steve to empty the camera nest box in preparation for next year's brood.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7544
photos
242
followers
54
following
2446
2447
2448
2449
2450
2451
2452
2453
2962
2963
1720
2452
2964
1721
2453
2965
Views
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
28th December 2019 9:50am
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
great-tit
