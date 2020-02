Poor little bird

This poor little bird has avian pox and I am thankful that he doesn't live too close to my garden as I don't want Robbie to get anything like this.



Speaking of Robbie, he came for a bite to eat out of my hand again this morning so I think he's getting ready to build his nest in the nest box on the side of the garage which will be nice as I can watch him going in and out from the kitchen window.