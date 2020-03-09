Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2519
A pair of blue tits
The birds are really pairing up now which is a great sign of spring even if it doesn't feel particularly warm.
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7714
photos
244
followers
54
following
690% complete
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
2518
2519
2517
3035
1748
2518
3036
1749
2519
3037
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
9th March 2020 11:07am
Privacy
Public
Tags
birds
,
blue-tits
,
rspb-sandy
Diana
ace
fantastic capture of this beautiful couple!
March 9th, 2020
