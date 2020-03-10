Sign up
Coal tit
Coal tit
Another little bird I saw up at RSPB
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
5
5
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
10th March 2020 2:34pm
Tags
bird
,
coal-tit
,
rspb-sandy
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and lovely light.
March 10th, 2020
Christine
ace
Lovely little bird. Good shot
March 10th, 2020
