I think this is the female chestnut teal by rosiekind
Photo 2545

I think this is the female chestnut teal

But I am quite happy to be corrected if it's not. I saw here on the River Great Ouse in the village when I went for my daily walk this afternoon.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Rosie Kind

