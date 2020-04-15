Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2545
I think this is the female chestnut teal
But I am quite happy to be corrected if it's not. I saw here on the River Great Ouse in the village when I went for my daily walk this afternoon.
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7789
photos
243
followers
53
following
697% complete
View this month »
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
2545
Latest from all albums
1759
2543
1760
2544
3073
3074
1761
2545
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
15th April 2020 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
duck
,
female
,
waterfowl
,
chestnut-teal
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close