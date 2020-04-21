Sign up
Photo 2551
Leaves and blosom
Just some of the things I have seen on my walk today. The light has been lovely on the leaves today and although it's been cold in the shade due to the wind, the sheltered spots have been really warm and lovely.
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7803
photos
238
followers
53
following
698% complete
2544
2545
2546
2547
2548
2549
2550
2551
3077
2549
3078
1763
2550
3079
2551
3080
Views
3
Album
Bits and Bobs
Tags
leaves
,
blossom
,
white-butterfly
