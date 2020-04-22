Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2552
Growing out of my path
The pansies don't mind where they grow and these are growing out of the path to the front of my house. They looked lovely in the sunshine.
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
2
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7805
photos
237
followers
53
following
699% complete
2545
2546
2547
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
Tags
flowers
,
plants
,
path
,
pansies
Debra Farrington
ace
Great composition and DOF. Very nice!
April 22nd, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love pansies. This is so pretty.
April 22nd, 2020
