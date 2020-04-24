Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2553
All about the ripples
I liked the ripples in this shot of the mandarin duck. I saw him when I went for a walk this afternoon. It was lovely down by the brook.
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
7808
photos
237
followers
53
following
699% complete
View this month »
2546
2547
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
Latest from all albums
1763
2551
3080
2552
3081
3082
3083
2553
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
24th April 2020 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
village
,
waterfowl
,
mandarin-duck
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close