Photo 2673
Corn bunting
I also saw this corn bunting perched at the top of the brambles. It was good of him to pose like this for me! Very obliging bless him.
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
brambles
,
corn-bunting
,
wood-lane
