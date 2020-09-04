Previous
Corn bunting by rosiekind
Corn bunting

I also saw this corn bunting perched at the top of the brambles. It was good of him to pose like this for me! Very obliging bless him.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Rosie Kind

