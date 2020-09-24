Previous
One of my favourite little birds by rosiekind
Photo 2689

One of my favourite little birds

There were only a couple of long tailed tits this morning although yesterday I had 6! Never mind it was still lovely to see this little fellow who tucked in to the suet balls.
24th September 2020

Rosie Kind

Anne ❀ ace
cute little bird
September 24th, 2020  
