Previous
Next
Robbie came back to check that I was alright by rosiekind
Photo 2691

Robbie came back to check that I was alright

It was lovely to see him looking at me like this and yes Robbie, I am fine but just need a bit more treatment.
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
737% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise