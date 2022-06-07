Sign up
Photo 3176
Between the boughs
I can't make up my mind whether this is a chiff chaff or willow warbler. If you know what it is please let me know.
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9524
photos
202
followers
56
following
Views
6
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
7th June 2022 9:55am
Tags
bird
,
chiff-chaff
,
wood-lane
,
willow-warbler
