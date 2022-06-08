Sign up
Photo 3177
Feeding the little one
Such dear little birds. We have a couple of blackbird nests in the garden too so it's always nice watching the birds sitting at my kitchen table.
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9526
photos
202
followers
56
following
870% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
7th June 2022 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
fledgling
,
washing-line
,
blue-tits
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇦🕊☮️
ace
At first, I thought someone had an attitude. Great capture.
June 8th, 2022
