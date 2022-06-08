Previous
Feeding the little one by rosiekind
Photo 3177

Feeding the little one

Such dear little birds. We have a couple of blackbird nests in the garden too so it's always nice watching the birds sitting at my kitchen table.
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Rosie Kind

Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇦🕊☮️​ ace
At first, I thought someone had an attitude. Great capture.
June 8th, 2022  
