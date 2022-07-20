Previous
Flutter by by rosiekind
I went for a short walk along Wood Lane as it is much cooler thank goodness. There is a nice breeze and it feels so much better. I don't think I could stand another day like yesterday.
20th July 2022

Rosie Kind

Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely Rosie!
July 20th, 2022  
