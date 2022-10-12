Previous
Yes I am watching you by rosiekind
Photo 3248

Yes I am watching you

I don't like it when cats hang about in my garden because I know what they're after - my little bird friends. I saw this one as I looked out of the kitchen window. Naughty puss
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
