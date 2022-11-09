Sign up
Photo 3268
Looking thoughtful
This robin was standing on a branch looking very thoughtful. I wonder what he was thinking about. Perhaps he wasn't too happy that the branch he was standing on was looking rather dead!
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
9th November 2022 11:31am
bird
robin
rspb-sandy
