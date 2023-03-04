Sign up
Photo 3334
Little chaffinch
I don't often see chaffinches in the garden or if I do, they don't seem to hang around.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9990
photos
181
followers
53
following
Views
4
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
3rd March 2023 1:30pm
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
chaffinch
