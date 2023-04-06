Sign up
Photo 3353
Just about to get onto the bird table
I know it's crooked but if I straightened it, I would cut the doves head off on the left hand side so I decided to leave it as it was.
I am glad that Steve mended the roof above the table so that the seeds stay dry.
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10043
photos
182
followers
53
following
918% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
6th April 2023 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
bird-table
,
collared-doves
