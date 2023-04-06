Previous
Just about to get onto the bird table by rosiekind
Just about to get onto the bird table

I know it's crooked but if I straightened it, I would cut the doves head off on the left hand side so I decided to leave it as it was.

I am glad that Steve mended the roof above the table so that the seeds stay dry.
6th April 2023

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
