Photo 3354
Little blue tit at RSPB
It was nice to see the little blue tit as well. I wasn't there very long but you can always get photos if you stand quietly for a few minutes.
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
12th April 2023 9:45am
Tags
bird
blue-tit
rspb-sandy
