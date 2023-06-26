Sign up
Photo 3403
On the hunt
I love seeing red kites and this was taken several days ago but I thought I would post it anyway.
26th June 2023
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
15th June 2023 8:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
red-kite
,
bird-of-prey
