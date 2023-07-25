Sign up
Photo 3421
Those nuts are not for you little bird
This little blue tit made me laugh when I saw him searching for a way to get the nuts out of Squizzer's box. They have a nut feeder hanging from one of our trees so I don't know why he was trying to get a nut from the box.
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
garden
blue-tit
nut-box
