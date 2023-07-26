Sign up
Previous
Photo 3422
Two kestrels
I think one of them was a youngster judging by the noise it was making.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
26th July 2023 1:23pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
birds
,
birds-of-prey
,
wood-lane
,
kestrels
