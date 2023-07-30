Sign up
Photo 3423
Garden flowers
Another collage of my garden flowers that look really nice this year.
30th July 2023
Rosie Kind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
flowers
garden
dahlias
Kitty Hawke
Very lovely dahlias.....
July 30th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful ! They make such a show in the garden! I shall have to buy some tubers for next year as I have none at the moment !! fav
July 30th, 2023
