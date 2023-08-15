Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3436
Roses from my kitchen window
It's lovely to see these roses that are actually on the edge of my vegetable patch. They looked so nice with the sun on them today.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10277
photos
168
followers
53
following
941% complete
View this month »
3429
3430
3431
3432
3433
3434
3435
3436
Latest from all albums
3433
4287
3434
4288
3435
4289
3436
4290
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
15th August 2023 7:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
plants
,
garden
,
roses
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close