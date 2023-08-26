Sign up
Previous
Photo 3443
At last he's got the feeder to himself
I'm sure he was very thankful
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
26th August 2023 8:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
long-tailed-tit
