Stoat or weasel? by rosiekind
Stoat or weasel?

Please enlighten me. I have googled photos of both but can't decide which it is. In this shot, he is running away from the rabbit as I think I disturbed him. Goodness knows what would have happened if I hadn't walked along near the poor rabbit.
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Rosie Kind

Dawn ace
Hi Rosie not a lot of difference stouts are smaller and have a black tip tail by the looks of your photo the end of the tail is looking darker a nice shot
September 27th, 2023  
